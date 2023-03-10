Georgetown University Announces Transition in

Leadership of Men’s Basketball Program





WASHINGTON – Georgetown University announced today that Patrick Ewing will no longer serve as Head Men’s Basketball Coach and that it has begun a national search for new leadership of the program.





Georgetown President John J. DeGioia said, “Patrick Ewing is the heart of Georgetown basketball. I am deeply grateful to Coach Ewing for his vision, his determination, and for all that he has enabled Georgetown to achieve. Over these past six years, he was tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached and we will forever be grateful to Patrick for his courage and his leadership in our Georgetown community.”





“It has been a privilege to work with Patrick over these past years and I deeply appreciate all of his hard work and efforts to support our student-athletes and the Men’s Basketball program. We are grateful to all those who have supported this program through this time. We will immediately launch a national search for our next coach and look forward to a bright future for Hoya basketball,” said Lee Reed, Director for Intercollegiate Athletics at Georgetown.



