December 31, 2019 - Georgetown outscored Providence 37-22 in second half action this evening, a more than commendable act as second leading scorer Mac McClung – who has paced the Hoyas over their prior six games before tonight – was unavailable. Back stanza play is something Hoya head coach Pat Ewing can be proud of.

First half action isn’t, as Providence outscored them 14-0 to start the game, 54-23 over the period, enough to secure their comfortable 76-60, New Year’s Eve win in Providence. It was each team's first BIG EAST game this season

Friar chief, Ed Cooley, was not surprised the Hoyas dug themselves such a big hole.

“Anytime you have a player like whose averaging 20 something odd points, 15 to 17 shots a game, everybody’s role changes” said the coach afterward. He went on, noting “They probably knew he wasn’t going to play but until you get into that kind of environment (the crowd was raucous), and then when they didn’t get off to the kind of start they wanted to, played from behind the entire game. You get down 10 nothing, 12 nothing, 14 nothing, it’s really hard to bounce back. Especially when your high- powered gun is out the game”.

Leading G’Town in scoring was center Omer Yurtseven with 14 points, 4.2 below his season average. The senior center also paced all rebounders with 10 secured. Six points and six caroms were tallied in the last 20 minutes.

Providence was well aware of Omer, witnessed by senior forward Emmitt Holt’s statement “Yurtseven is a tough matchup for anybody. I believe Kalief (Young) and Nate (Watson) did a great job for 40 minutes. That was a key thing we locked in on, especially during practice, just know how versatile he is and dangerous he can be.

“So we worked on our post defense, and it just showed in the game”.

Senior guard Terrell Allen and junior guard Jahvon Blair logged 10 points each for G’Town. Jagan Mosely, a senior guard, chipped in nine points, joined by junior forward Jamorko Pickett. The squad shot 36.8% overall and on three pointers.

The Friars got a game best 20 points from senior wing Alpha Diallo, who also led his team with 10 rebounds. He accounted for seven of the first nine Friar points, 14 in the first half.

Luwane Pikpkins, a senior guard, had 14 points himself, followed closely by sophomore guard A.J. Reeves’ 13 points. Fellow second year guard David Duke rounded out Providence’s double figure scoring at 10 points. Cooley’s unit sank 53.8% of their shots, 40% on those beyond the arc.

Providence (8-6, 1-0 in BIG EAST) next lines up against DePaul, in Chicago, a 2p EST start this Saturday.

Georgetown (10-4, 0-1) stays on the road, facing Seton Hall, a 9p EST tilt.

Cooley foresees growth for Ewing’s charges, saying “That Georgetown team we’re going to face again, sometime in February, and they’re going to be a totally, totally different team, different game”.







