Below are two guys, one a wing, the other a guard, who Cooley et al are giving recruiting love.

DJ Horne - With the 6-foot-1 senior entering the transfer portal out of Arizona State, a number of high major suitors are in hot pursuit.

Horne is a poised three level scorer and he has averaged 12.5 points back to back years before averaging 15 PPG as a junior. He embodies a veteran scorer with the type of battle-tested experience that programs fawn over. Horne has proven throughout his career that he can trigger spurts and heat it up in a hurry. A streaky outside shooter who has a tendency to go feast or famine, Horne had multiple games of four 3-pointers or more this past season

Wake Forest and NC State are both jockeying for front runner position in the recruitment of Horne, who is from the Raleigh, NC area originally.

Keyshawn Hall--While the 6-foot-8 versatile wing never found his footing at UNLV and played sparingly there, he has the intangibles to be an impactful player at his next stop.

Hall has a unique skills set with a guard-like capabilities, an innate feel for the game, and a smooth left handed touch.Hall has a manipulative one-on-one scoring arsenal. Similar to former Georgetown guard-wing Brandon Murray (who entered the transfer portal recently), he has a wide ranging offensive tool-set and a big body.

Since entering his name into the portal, Hall has heard from the likes of Georgetown, Louisville, Toledo, Providence, Baylor, Ohio, and others.

The Cleveland, Ohio native has a Gary Trent and Larry Johnson style build at 6-8 and 250 pounds. He appears to be angling for a restart after he played only around 10 minutes per game at UNLV.