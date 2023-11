We're finally here. After a historically bad period under player program great Pat Ewing including a disastrous 2-39 BIG EAST Conference mark over the last two seasons, Georgetown Basketball's latest epoch starts tonight. New Coach, essentially new players, same home gym. Info follows;

What: Le Moyne (NEC) at Georgetown (BE)

When: 11.7.23, 7p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: Seats begin at $4 each!

Broadcast:TV: FS2, Radio 106.7/Sirius 85/201, with Rich Chvotkin in his 50th year.

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

In Ewing's place steps Ed Cooley, he of Providence fame for 12 years. Cooley, the 22021-22 Naismith Coach of the Year nationally, has been a bench leader for 31 total years, now 18 as HC. Cooley is the first head guy to jump directly into that role within the BIG EAST.



Accolades and accomplishments garnered at Providence include nine postseason tournament trips (seven consecutively), a '22 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance and league, regular season crown. Cooley's Friars also snatched a BIG EAST tourney 'chip in '14.

At PC, 242 games were won by Cooley et al - he ported his entire staff to G'Town when taking the job - 153 lost, computing a .613 BIG EAST winning percentage. For comparison, six sub .500 seasons were managed in the 10 years prior to his arrival, from Fairfield.