Below is basic information for next week's 5th Annual Sports and Business Career Transitioning Symposium. Always a must-attend event, the Symposium has become even more so now, as it's been dedicated to the life and achievements of recently departed Blake Bozeman, himself a serial entrepreneur invested in improving the DMV community. Expect much information, knowledge and motivation will be imparted.

Brian Inge, the event's driving force and a businessman himself who has married that with a love of hoops, commented thusly of the Symposium:

"I would like to personally invite you guys to my Sports and Business event Oct 30th at BSU. It’s going to be a dope event and something you can use to network and fellowship with like minded people who value sports and business. I hope you give me the honor of attending!

The Registration link is here.