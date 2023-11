Check out the postgame pressers associated with Georgetown's 83-72 win over visiting Mount St. Mary's. For the record, the Hoyas now stand 2-2, MSM's Mountaineers stand 1-2.



Clcik here for the pressers, that include from a Hoya perspective HC Ed Cooley along with juniors Dontez Styles and Supreme Cook, HC Dan Englestad repped the Mounties.